Az USA Nagydíj második szabadedzése élőben

View this post on Instagram

Back to the very first race at @cota_official ? A brand spanking new circuit, cowboy hats on the podium, and an epic scrap between Hamilton and Vettel... High fives all round! ???? . #F1 #Formula1 #USGP #USA #Austin #Texas #ATX #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #COTA #Hamilton #Vettel #McLaren #RedBull @lewishamilton @mclaren @redbullracing