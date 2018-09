Räikkönen rekorddal szállította a pole-t a Ferrarinak Monzában

Looks like Guido from the Cars movies has made it into the Ferrari garage! One for the @SkyCinemaUK fans

LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1

?? Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM

??? Blog: https://t.co/SzGssX5IJr

#SkyF1 #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/O0pXnpF76i