Az Abu-dzabi teszt első napja - Galéria
1/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
2/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
3/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
4/20
Sean Gelael (Toro Rosso)
Forrás:Joe Portlock / LAT Images/Motorsport Images
5/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
6/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
7/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
8/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
9/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
10/20
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: Zak Mauger / LAT Images/Motorsport Images
11/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
12/20
Sergio Perez (Force India)
Forrás:Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
13/20
Sean Gelael (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: Pirelli
14/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
15/20
Kimi Räikkönen (Sauber)
Forrás: Pirelli
16/20
Lando Norris (McLaren)
Forrás: Pirelli
17/20
Kimi Räikkönen (Sauber)
Forrás: Pirelli
18/20
George Russell (Williams) és Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Forrás: Pirelli
19/20
George Russell (Williams)
Forrás: Pirelli
20/20
Lance Stroll (Force India)
Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography