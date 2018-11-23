Az Abu-dzabi Nagydíj pénteki napja - Galéria
1/24
Esteban Ocon (Force India)
Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
2/24
Carlos Sainz (Renault)
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
3/24
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
4/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
5/24
Robert Kubica (Williams)
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
6/24
Robert Kubica (Williams)
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
7/24
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
8/24
Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
9/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
10/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
11/24
Esteban Ocon (Force India)
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
12/24
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
13/24
Nico Hülkenberg (Renault)
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
14/24
Carlos Sainz (Renault)
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
15/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
16/24
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
17/24
Maurizio Arrivabene, Toto Wolff, Cyril Abiteboul, Christian Horner, Otmar Szafnauer az FIA sajtótájékoztatóján
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
18/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
19/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
20/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
21/24
Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
22/24
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
23/24
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Forrás: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/Rudy Carezzevoli
24/24
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace