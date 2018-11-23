Az Abu-dzabi Nagydíj pénteki napja - Galéria

Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
1/24
Esteban Ocon (Force India)Forrás: Racing Point Force India F1 Team/James Moy Photography
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
2/24
Carlos Sainz (Renault)Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
3/24
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
4/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
5/24
Robert Kubica (Williams)Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
6/24
Robert Kubica (Williams)Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
7/24
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
8/24
Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
9/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
10/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
11/24
Esteban Ocon (Force India)Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
12/24
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)Forrás: Lars Baron/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
13/24
Nico Hülkenberg (Renault)Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
14/24
Carlos Sainz (Renault)Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
15/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
16/24
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
17/24
Maurizio Arrivabene, Toto Wolff, Cyril Abiteboul, Christian Horner, Otmar Szafnauer az FIA sajtótájékoztatójánForrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
18/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)Forrás: Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
19/24
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
20/24
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)Forrás: Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
21/24
Fernando Alonso (McLaren)Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
22/24
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/Rudy Carezzevoli
23/24
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)Forrás: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/Rudy Carezzevoli
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
24/24
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace