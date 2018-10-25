Előkészületek az F1-es Mexikói Nagydíjra - Galéria
George Russell mercedeses csapatruházat helyett már a Williams öltözékében jelent meg, 2019-től ugyanis a grove-iak pilótája lesz
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Kimi Räikkönen és Sebastian Vettel
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Kimi Räikkönen és Max Verstappen derülnek együtt a sajtótájékoztatón
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Max Verstappen és Pierre Gasly
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Pályabejáráson Brendon Hartley és a Toro Rosso mérnökei
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
Pályabejáráson Brendon Hartley és a Toro Rosso mérnökei
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
A sajtótájékoztató „mezőnye”
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Maurizio Arrivabene (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Sergio Péreznek borbélyhoz menni is volt ideje a paddockban
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
George Russell (Williams Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Pierre Gasly (Scuderia Toro Rosso)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Pérez a szakállnyírás után
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Carlos Sainz és Sergio Pérez
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Sergio Pérez (Force India)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson