Előkészületek az F1-es Mexikói Nagydíjra - Galéria

Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
1/23
1/23
George Russell mercedeses csapatruházat helyett már a Williams öltözékében jelent meg, 2019-től ugyanis a grove-iak pilótája lesz
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
2/23
2/23
Kimi Räikkönen és Sebastian Vettel
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
3/23
3/23
Kimi Räikkönen és Max Verstappen derülnek együtt a sajtótájékoztatón
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
4/23
4/23
Max Verstappen és Pierre Gasly
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
5/23
5/23
Pályabejáráson Brendon Hartley és a Toro Rosso mérnökei
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
6/23
6/23
Pályabejáráson Brendon Hartley és a Toro Rosso mérnökei
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
7/23
7/23
A sajtótájékoztató „mezőnye"
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
8/23
8/23
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
9/23
9/23
Maurizio Arrivabene (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
10/23
10/23
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
11/23
11/23
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
12/23
12/23
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
13/23
13/23
Sergio Péreznek borbélyhoz menni is volt ideje a paddockban
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
14/23
14/23
George Russell (Williams Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
15/23
15/23
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
16/23
16/23
Pierre Gasly (Scuderia Toro Rosso)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
17/23
17/23
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
18/23
18/23
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
19/23
19/23
Kimi Räikkönen (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
20/23
20/23
Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
21/23
21/23
Pérez a szakállnyírás után
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
22/23
22/23
Carlos Sainz és Sergio Pérez
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
23/23
23/23
Sergio Pérez (Force India)