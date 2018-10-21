A legjobb képek az USA Nagydíjról - Galéria
1/19
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
2/19
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
3/19
versenyzői parádé
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
4/19
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Clive Mason
5/19
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
6/19
Az USA Nagydíj rajtja
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
7/19
Az USA Nagydíj rajtja
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
8/19
Az USA Nagydíj rajtja
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
9/19
Vettel megpördülése
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Clive Mason
10/19
Vettel megpördülése
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Clive Mason
11/19
Lewis Hamilton és Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
12/19
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari) és Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
13/19
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
14/19
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
15/19
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
16/19
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Clive Mason
17/19
Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
18/19
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
19/19
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari) és Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson