Az USA Nagydíj szombati napja - Galéria
1/10
Daniel Ricciardo
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
2/10
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
3/10
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
4/10
Nico Hülkenberg (Renault)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
5/10
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) autója szikrákat hány a bukkanókon
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
6/10
Pierre Gasly
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
7/10
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
8/10
Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
9/10
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
10/10
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates