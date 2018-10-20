Az USA Nagydíj szombati napja - Galéria

Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
1/10
Daniel RicciardoForrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
2/10
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
3/10
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
4/10
Nico Hülkenberg (Renault)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
5/10
Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) autója szikrákat hány a bukkanókonForrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
6/10
Pierre GaslyForrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
7/10
Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
8/10
Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
9/10
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
10/10
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates