A legjobb képek a Szingapúri Nagydíjról - Galéria
1/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
2/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
3/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
4/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, pályabírók
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
5/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, versenyzői parádé
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
6/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Fernando Alonso, McLaren Racing
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
7/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
8/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
9/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
10/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
11/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
12/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
13/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
14/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
15/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
16/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
17/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
18/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
19/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
20/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Esteban Ocon, Force India
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
21/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Safety Car
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
22/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
23/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
24/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
25/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
26/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad