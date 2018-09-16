A legjobb képek a Szingapúri Nagydíjról - Galéria

Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
1/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
2/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
3/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
4/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, pályabírók Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
5/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, versenyzői parádé Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
6/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Fernando Alonso, McLaren Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
7/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
8/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
9/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
10/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
11/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
12/26
Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
13/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
14/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
15/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
16/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
17/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
18/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
19/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
20/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Esteban Ocon, Force India Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
21/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Safety Car Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
22/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
23/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
24/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
25/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
26/26
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj, rajt Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad