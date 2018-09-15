A Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja - Galéria
1/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
2/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Charles Leclerc, Alfa Romeo Sauber
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
3/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
4/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
5/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso
Forrás: Peter Fox/Getty Images
6/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: 2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
7/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: 2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
8/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: 2018 Getty Images/Clive Mason
9/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
10/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
11/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
12/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad
13/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
14/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
15/15
A Forma-1-es Szingapúri Nagydíj szombati napja, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/Jewel Samad