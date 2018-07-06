Verstappen műszaki hibával kezdett Silverstone-ban - Galéria

Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
1/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
2/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
3/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
4/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Fernando Alonso, McLaren Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
5/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Ferrari Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
6/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Szergej Szirotkin, Williams Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
7/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Gil de Ferran, a McLaren új sportigazgatója Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
8/14
Forma-1, Brit Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
9/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Vijay Mallya, Zak Brown Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
10/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Claire Williams Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
11/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Günther Steiner Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
12/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
13/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
14/14
A Forma-1-es Brit Nagydíj pénteki napja, Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic