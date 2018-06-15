Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye a kölni Motorworldben - Galéria
1/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Benetton B195
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
2/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F300, 1998
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
3/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sapkák
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
4/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F310, 1996
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
5/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Sauber-Mercedes C291 (C csoportos sportautó)
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
6/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F399, Ferrari F2001
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
7/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok a Ferrari- és a Benetton-korszakból
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
8/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F2002
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
9/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F2002
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
10/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F2001
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
11/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, sapkák és paróka a 2000-es Malajziai Nagydíjról
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
12/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Bambi-díj 1993
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
13/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Henriette Reker (Köln polgármestere, Sabine Kehm (a Schumacher család menedzsere)
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
14/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok a Ferrari-korszakból, Benetton B194
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
15/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F2001, Ferrari F2002
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
16/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sapkák, Mercedes W01, 2000
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
17/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
18/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok a Ferrari-korszakból
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
19/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Benetton B195, Benetton B192, Jordan 191
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
20/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok a Ferrari-korszakból
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
21/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F399, Ferrari F2001
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
22/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
23/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F300, 1998
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
24/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F399
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk
25/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, Ferrari F399, F2001
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
26/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, overallok
Forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP/Henning Kaiser
27/27
Forma-1, Michael Schumacher autógyűjteménye, Motorworld, sisakok a Ferrari-korszakból
Forrás: AFP/Michael Gottschalk