A Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja - Galéria
1/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
2/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
3/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
4/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
5/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
6/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
7/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Sebastian Vettel, Suderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
8/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lance Stroll, Williams Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
9/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
10/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
11/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
12/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
13/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
14/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
15/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
16/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
17/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
18/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
19/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
20/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
21/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Carlos Sainz, Renault Sport Racing
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
22/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Nico Hülkenberg, Renault Sport Racing
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.