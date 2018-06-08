A Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja - Galéria

Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
1/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
2/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
3/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
4/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
5/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Peter Fox
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
6/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
7/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Sebastian Vettel, Suderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
8/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lance Stroll, Williams Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
9/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
10/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
11/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
12/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
13/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
14/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
15/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
16/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Mark Thompson
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
17/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Charles Coates
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
18/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
19/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
20/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Dan Istitene
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
21/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Carlos Sainz, Renault Sport Racing Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.
22/22
A Forma-1-es Kanadai Nagydíj pénteki napja, Nico Hülkenberg, Renault Sport Racing Forrás: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.