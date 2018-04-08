A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, eSports sátor Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Fernando Alonso, McLaren Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Medical Car, Safety Car, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S, Mercedes-AMG GT R Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Ross Brawn Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, szurkolói zóna Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, szurkolók Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Nico Hülkenberg, Renault Sport Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, szurkolói zóna Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Lance Stroll, Williams Racing Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, egy sas és gazdája Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Andy Cowell, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Bernie Ecclestone Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: DPPI/Florent Gooden
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Gulf Air repülőgép Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, GridKids Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es, Bahreini Nagydíj rajtja Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es, Bahreini Nagydíj rajtja Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: Red Bull Content Pool
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) és Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG Petronas) ütközése Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forma-1, Bahreini Nagydíj, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen szerelője a boxkiállásnál történt baleset után Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Kimi Räikkönen, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (C) arrives in the winner's enclosure next to Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (R) who came second and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) in third place in the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrej ISAKOVIC Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel jumps out of his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andrej ISAKOVIC Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic
A Forma-1-es Bahreini Nagydíj, Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari Forrás: AFP/Andrej Isakovic