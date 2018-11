Räikkönen a finn tévések előtt búcsúzott a sajtósától

Cute moment between Kimi and Stefania during the @CMoreF1

Interview ☺️



Kimi Räikkönen: "I said you (Stefania) have been the best."

Stefania Bocchi: "I'm starting to cry. Great respect. Great guy. Great driver. I will really miss him."#Kimi7 #AbuDhabiGP #Ferrari #F1 pic.twitter.com/ts92PSQKct