Alonso: Räikkönennel nehéz bármiről is beszélni

Thank you to @chaseelliott24 for hosting @danielricciardo today @txmotorspeedway. Daniel is a Dale Sr fan and I️ had wanted to meet him for a while now. He had the great idea we even do a helmet swap. I’m bound for an F1 race to see Daniel wheel it next year!

