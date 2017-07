Vettel újabb felkérést kapott a Ferraritól

Preperation for the Austrian FIA Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 06 July 2017. PICTURE: German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (Photo credit should read "Dominik Angerer/APA-PictureDesk via AFP")

Forrás: APA-PictureDesk/Dominik Angerer / EXPA / picturedesk.com/Dominik Angerer